* Findings come ahead of annual poverty report
* Gallup: One in five adults have trouble affording food
* Most U.S. households still worried about incomes - Pew
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Four years after the
recession officially ended, many American adults are still
struggling to recover financially with lower incomes and, in
some cases, going hungry, according to two surveys released on
Thursday that underscored the unevenness of the U.S. economic
recovery.
Twenty percent of U.S. adults - one in five - polled last
month said that at times in the past year they did not have
enough money to buy food for themselves or their families,
according to Gallup's findings.
That's nearly as many hungry Americans as in 2008, when the
nation was submerged in its deepest economic slump since the
Great Depression nearly 80 years earlier, the national polling
firm said.
"These findings suggest that the economic recovery may be
disproportionately benefiting upper-income Americans rather than
those who are struggling to fulfill their basic needs," it said.
With the future of the nation's food-stamp program in doubt
in Congress and continuing stagnant wages for U.S. workers, "It
is possible that even more Americans may struggle to afford food
in the immediate future," Gallup added.
Gallup found that Americans' overall access to basic
necessities such as food, housing and healthcare in August
continued at the near-record lows that emerged during the recent
recession, which economists said began in late 2007 and ended in
mid-2009, even as many Americans still struggle to find their
financial footing.
A separate poll by the Pew Research Center found more than
half of U.S. adults, about 54 percent, said last week they feel
their household incomes have "hardly recovered at all" from the
downturn.
A majority of Americans, or 63 percent, also said the U.S.
economic system was no more secure now than before the
recession, according to the Pew survey, also released on
Thursday. For many, the nation's job situation was their top
concern, it added.
The two surveys come ahead of the annual measure of income
and poverty from the U.S. Census Bureau to be released on Sept.
19.
Last week, the government's annual "Food Security" report
found that 14.5 percent of American households, or 17.6 million
families, "had difficulty at some time" in getting enough to eat
during 2012, meaning they ran out of food, didn't have money to
buy enough food, skipped meals or lost weight for lack of food.
That official food insecurity rate was essentially unchanged
since 2008, when the recession and rising unemployment drove up
the number of people short of food, the report from the
Agriculture Department showed. (For a Reuters graphic, see: link.reuters.com/pyv92v)
Against this backdrop, a federal program aimed at helping
Americans stave off hunger has become a political hostage in
Washington, where lawmakers are dueling over funding for the
food stamp effort amid a wider farm bill and a larger effort to
pass a government budget.
The Republican-led House of Representatives has vowed to cut
up to $40 billion from the program, formally named Supplemental
Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), an effort condemned by
Democrats, who control the Senate.
Negotiations over the farm bill and food stamps, the largest
U.S. anti-hunger program, could begin as soon as this month.
At latest count, nearly 48 million Americans, or 15 percent
of the population of 314 million, received food stamp
assistance, according to USDA.
Gallup said it was likely that a variety of factors,
including depressed wages, were to blame for hunger. But it
added, "increasing wages alone, however, is not enough to
significantly increase the percentage of Americans who have the
ability to afford food."
Average hourly earnings bounced back in August after weak
readings in July, according to recent U.S. data that suggested
the economy was struggling to regain momentum.
Many workers are also still struggling with reduced hours,
which also affects their overall take-home pay.
The Gallup findings, which have a margin-of-error rate of
between 0.6 and 0.8 percentage point, were drawn from Gallup's
monthly well-being telephone survey of nearly 16,000 U.S. adults
in August.
The Pew report was drawn from its survey of 1,506 adults
conducted Sept. 4-8 and has a margin-of-error rate of nearly 3
percentage points.
