WASHINGTON May 20 The number of people living
in poverty in U.S. suburbs surpassed the number of poor in
cities over the past decade, driven by strong growth in overall
suburban populations, according to an analysis released on
Monday.
The change is posing a challenge to some traditional U.S.
approaches to fighting poverty, which were aimed primarily at
poverty in urban settings, the Brookings Institution study
found.
The number of poor people living in suburbs rose 64 percent
between 2000 and 2011, reaching 16.4 million, it showed. The
number of poor people living in urban areas increased 29 percent
to 13.4 million.
"Despite the fact that 'poverty in America' still conjures
images of inner-city slums, the suburbanization of poverty has
redrawn the contemporary American landscape," authors Elizabeth
Kneebone and Alan Berube wrote in "Confronting Suburban Poverty
in America."
In urban areas, 22 percent of residents lived below the
poverty line in 2011, compared with 12 percent in suburban
areas.
The study cited several reasons for the change, including
the shift to the suburbs of poor people seeking affordable
housing or pushed out by gentrification.
Housing vouchers and jobs also propelled poor people to the
suburbs. More people in suburbs slid into poverty as
manufacturing jobs disappeared, the authors said.
Poverty poses distinctive problems in suburban areas, where
weak public transportation systems can limit access to jobs for
residents without cars, the study found.
Social services are patchier and less developed in suburbs
than in urban areas. Suburban schools are strained by trying to
meet the needs of the fast-growing number of low-income
students, the study said.
Many U.S. anti-poverty programs are based on the 1960s "War
on Poverty," which focused on poor urban neighborhoods. The
federal government spends $82 billion a year on more than 80
programs, with most centered on improving the physical and
economic environment in poor urban areas, the study said.
"None of these types of programs was built with suburbs in
mind," the study found. "Poverty in suburbs tends to spread over
larger areas that are a poor fit for neighborhood improvement
programs, which often fail to encourage collaboration among
fragmented suburban jurisdictions."
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and John
Wallace)