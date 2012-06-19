By Rory Carroll
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., June 18
leaked radioactive steam at a California nuclear power plant,
leading to an indefinite shutdown, were not properly tested by
the manufacturer prior to installation, nuclear regulators told
an overflowing public hearing on Monday.
The San Onofre Nuclear Power plant, located in Orange
County, has been shut down since Jan. 31, when plant operators
discovered a small radiation leak in one of the plants' two
units. The 2,150-megawatt plant is operated by Edison
International's Southern California Edison utility.
The nuclear station is located halfway between Los Angeles
and San Diego and is critical to the grid to import electricity
into southern California. Its extended shutdown raises the
possibility of rolling power outages as warmer temperatures
boost demand for power over the summer.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Monday pinned the
blame for the leak on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,
which it said underestimated the velocity of water and steam
surging through the generator by a factor of three or four times
in its computerized test of the equipment.
The tubes were also not held together tightly enough inside
the troubled Unit 3 reactor, allowing them to rub against each
other and causing premature wear, regulatory officials said.
Eight of the 129 tubes tested by the Nuclear Regulatory
Commission since the shutdown at the plant's troubled Unit 3
generator failed pressure testing, an unprecedented number, said
Elmo Collins, regional administrator for the Region IV office of
the NRC.
"We've never seen that before," he said of the test results.
"This is a significant, serious safety issue."
Officials from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and
Southern California Edison said they would not allow the plant
to reopen until it was safe to do so, and declined to give a
specific timeline for restarting the plant.
"Both San Onofre units will be shut down until repairs are
made and we and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission are satisfied
it is safe to operate," said Pete Dietrich, senior vice
president and chief nuclear officer for the power plant.
While the regulatory commission has some authority over
contractors such as Mitsubishi, Collins made it clear that it's
Southern California Edison that will ultimately be held
accountable if penalties are eventually levied by the
government.
A crowd of over 400 people showed up for the hearing, many
asking pointed questions about the competence of the Southern
California Edison and the regulatory commission, as well as
raising questions about the safety of nuclear power.
Dozens of environmentalists held a rally prior to the
meeting with anti-nuclear signs, including one banner that read
"Fukushima not again!" - a reference to the Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear disaster last year following the earthquake and tsunami
that hit Japan.
Damon Moglen, climate and energy director for green group
Friends of the Earth, said that Southern California Edison made
significant design changes to the plant without seeking an
amendment to its existing license, as is required by the
regulatory commission.
His group submitted petition to nuclear regulators on Monday
to require the company to obtain a new license, complaining that
in his view the commission was "asleep at the regulatory wheel."
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said its investigation
into what went wrong at the plant was ongoing and promised to
keep the public apprised of any new developments. A written
report on the findings will be released next month, regulators
said.