* Commission voted 4-1 to retire plants
* Georgia Power approved to buy replacement power
March 20 Georgia utility regulators on Tuesday
approved a request from Southern Co's Georgia Power unit
to retire about 600 megawatts of oil and coal-fired generation
in the state and to buy replacement power from other
Southern-owned power plants beginning in 2015.
The Georgia Public Service Commission voted 4-1 to allow
Georgia Power to shut two coal units, totaling 569 megawatts
(MW), at the Branch in Putnam County by the end of 2013 and a
small oil-fired unit at Plant Mitchell this year due to more
stringent air pollution regulations from the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency, the PSC said in a statement.
Georgia Power and other utilities are working to reduce
their reliance on coal-fired generation.
U.S. companies have announced plans to shut or retire more
than 30,000 MW of coal units rather than invest in costly
pollution control equipment. Weak power demand and low natural
gas prices also hurt the economics of older coal plants that may
not meet new EPA standards.
Southern Co, which operates utilities in four states, said
coal's share of its energy mix fell to 49 percent last year,
from about 67 percent five years ago. Natural gas use jumped to
28 percent from 13 percent.
Regulators also approved Georgia Power's plan to replace the
lost oil and coal generation with 15-year power purchase
contracts totaling 998 MW from three natural gas-fired power
plants operated by Southern Power Co, an unregulated Southern Co
unit, in 2015.
The PSC rejected a fourth power contract sought by Georgia
Power for another 564 MW from an Alabama power plant operated by
an independent company.
In addition to the cost of the purchased power, Georgia
Power will be able to recover an additional $2.30 per
kilowatt-hour per year from customers beginning in 2019 under a
state law.
"The purpose of the additional sum is to encourage the
company to seek long-term power purchases in lieu of self-build
projects," the PSC said in a statement.
Commissioner Tim Echols, the lone vote against the proposal,
said the Georgia Power request "provides too much reserve margin
at too high a price."
"It is a policy decision," Echols said on Twitter. "With a
large reserve margin, it eliminates the need to purchase power
from independent power producers."
The Georgia PSC also approved the utility's request to add
pollution controls at four coal-fired units at Plant Bowen
totaling about 3,100 MW; two coal units at Plant Wansley,
totaling 926 MW; and four coal units at Plant Hammond, totaling
800 MW.