PHOENIX, June 17 A suburban Phoenix woman has
quietly claimed the top prize of nearly $120 million in the
multi-state Powerball lottery drawn earlier this month, an
Arizona lottery official said on Wednesday.
Maria Herrera, of Glendale, walked into lottery offices with
the winning ticket last week and took the lump sum cash payment
of $119,993,157 before taxes for matching all six numbers in the
June 3 drawing, said lottery spokeswoman Cindy Esquer.
Herrera decided against taking a 30-year annuity of $188.9
million before taxes, Esquer said.
"She was very, very quiet and didn't want to do any media
interviews," said Esquer, adding that the woman had a financial
advisor with her. "She really didn't tell us anything about her
at all."
Lottery officials released her name, the Phoenix suburb
where she lives, and her decision to take the lump sum, as
required by state law following public records requests.
A new state law that goes into effect on July 3 would have
allowed her to remain anonymous for 90 days after she claimed
her winnings.
The winning ticket was sold at a QuickTrip convenience store
in Glendale, which will receive a $25,000 commission.
The jackpot is the largest won in the state since 2012, when
an Arizona man won half of a $587.5 million Powerball prize.
