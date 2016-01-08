(In first paragraph, please read "out of thew woodwork" instead
By Ben Klayman
ANN ARBOR, Mich Jan 7 Falsetta's Market on
Washtenaw Avenue in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has seen new ticket
buyers coming out of the woodwork since the Powerball lottery
soared to an all-time record high for North America, reaching
$700 million on Thursday afternoon.
"Yesterday was huge," manager Matt Devereux said of the
run-up to Wednesday night's drawing, when no one won the jackpot
which then stood at $500 million.
"A lot of people who don't normally play, and who very, very
rarely play, were buying."
The $700 million jackpot for Powerball, played in 44 states,
Washington, and two U.S. territories, is worth $428.4 million if
a winner chooses an immediate cash payout instead of annual
payments over 29 years, the Multi-State Lottery Association said
on its website. The drawing will be held on Saturday.
Devereux said that type of payout was pulling in more
elderly buyers than he normally sees, and the amount being spent
on tickets was as much as five times higher than usual, with
most people spending $10 or $20.
That kind of influx of money was being reported in other
states as well.
Between $5 million and $10 million per hour in Powerball
ticket sales were expected in California in the hours leading up
to Saturday's drawing, said Alex Traverso, spokesman for
California Lottery.
"People are going to be excited and want to be a part of
it," he said. "The momentum is just going to build."
On Wednesday, there were $20 million in Powerball ticket
sales in California, Traverso said.
One statistician warned ticket buyers not to get too
excited, comparing the odds of winning, one in 292 million, to
counting the drops of water in the ocean, or grains of sand in
the world.
"We can't imagine those things. It's near impossible," said
Jeffrey Miecznikowski, associate professor of biostatistics at
the University at Buffalo.
The last Powerball jackpot winner was in November, when a
ticket holder from Tennessee claimed $144.1 million. However,
that was far smaller than last year's biggest jackpots of $564.1
million in February and $310.5 million in September.
The previous record North American lottery jackpot payout
was in March 2012, when $656 million was won in a Mega Millions
draw.
