July 27 The Powerball jackpot grew to $422
million before an 11 p.m. EDT drawing on Wednesday, making it
the eighth largest in the game's history and the 11th-biggest
lottery prize ever in the United States.
The jackpot amount has now rolled over 22 times since it was
reset to its starting sum of $40 million for a drawing on May
11, lottery officials said.
The Powerball game is based on lottery tickets sold for $2
apiece. It is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia,
Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
A winning ticket will be worth an estimated payout of $422
million if spread over 30 years, or the winner may opt for a
lump-sum payment of $291.8 million before federal taxes.
The Wednesday draw comes about 2-1/2 months after a $429.6
million winning Powerball ticket was sold in New Jersey and two
weeks after a $540 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot was
clinched in Indiana.
The largest all-time lottery prize offered in North America
was a Powerball jackpot worth nearly $1.6 billion for winning
tickets sold in California, Tennessee and Florida in January of
this year.
