Nov 26 Winning numbers were drawn on Saturday night for a $421 million Powerball jackpot that is one of the biggest on record as no one has taken home the big prize for the past few weeks.

The winning numbers selected were 17, 19, 21, 37, 44, with the Powerball 16.

There was no word yet on whether anyone had the winning combination. The jackpot soared from $403 million to a reported $420.9 million on Saturday due to a spate of late ticket-buying.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Players can either buy $2 tickets using their own numbers or have them randomly generated by a computer. (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)