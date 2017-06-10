June 10 An estimated $435 million Powerball
jackpot is up for grabs on Saturday evening after 19 straight
drawings failed to produce a winner and pushed the grand prize
in the multi-state U.S. lottery to its highest level in months.
The last Powerball drawing to produce a jackpot winner was
on April 1, said California Lottery spokesman Mike Bond.
California is one of 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto
Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, that participate in Powerball.
Saturday's jackpot, the eighth largest in Powerball history,
falls just short of the $435.3 million won by a ticket buyer in
Indiana in a Feb. 22 drawing.
That anonymous winner, described by his spokeswoman as a
manufacturing plant worker who graduated from Purdue University,
chose the lump-sum cash option of $263.5 million when he came
forward in March.
The odds of winning Saturday's grand prize are 1 in 292
million.
Powerball's jackpot hit a record $1.6 billion in January
2016, when three winning tickets were sold in Florida,
California and Tennessee.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by
Patrick Enright and Cynthia Osterman)