NEW YORK Jan 13 Dreams of quitting an uninspiring job, helping the needy and traveling the world opened American wallets on Wednesday for a chance to win the biggest-ever $1.5 billion Powerball lottery jackpot.

The frenzy to buy tickets was expected to push the largest-ever U.S. lottery prize even higher by the time the six winning numbers are picked at the drawing at 10:59 p.m. EST on Wednesday. It is the world's largest potential prize for a single winner.

The jackpot is worth nearly $930 million if a winner chooses an immediate cash payout instead of annual payments over 29 years, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C. and two U.S. territories.

If no one holds the winning numbers, the jackpot will be rolled over for Saturday's drawing, pushing the annuitized prize to an estimated $2 billion, with a cash value of $1.24 billion, said Kelly Cripe, spokeswoman for the lottery in Texas, one of the participating states.

"If I win, I'll give it all away to poor people," said New York restaurant deliveryman Osman Gamie, 43, after buying a dozen of the $2 tickets at a midtown Manhattan grocery.

"I don't like to live like the rich man - too many headaches," said Gamie, a new U.S. citizen from Bangladesh.

Charity was top of mind for New York manicurist Rui Wang, 28, with her next planned expenditure buying a house to replace the rental apartment she shares with her mother.

"I'd like to quit my job and do something inspiring," said home health aide Tatiann Cave, 23, who has been using her mother's kitchen in New York to cook up test batches of a cosmetics line she dreams of launching under the name "Black Goddess."

Braving some of the most frigid temperatures so far this winter in New York, a steady stream of lottery ticket buyers flowed into the tiny grocery store in midtown Manhattan.

"For $1.5 billion, it's worth braving the cold," said Gerald Laurenceau, 44, a New York technology engineer who pooled his money with co-workers to buy 52 tickets. "Winning would mean early retirement and traveling the world with my girlfriend." (Editing by Frank McGurty and Diane Craft)