LOS ANGELES Jan 14 The winners of the record
$1.6 billion U.S. Powerball jackpot had yet to emerge early on
Thursday, with lottery officials saying the massive prize will
be split between ticket holders in three states - Tennessee,
California and Florida.
Each of the three winning tickets is worth $528.8 million,
the California Lottery said. The winning numbers were 08 27 34
04 19 and Powerball 10.
The identities of the winners was not yet known and lottery
officials have not said whether anyone has come forward to claim
their share of the money.
One ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Chino
Hills, east of Los Angeles, California Lottery officials said.
Two other winning tickets were sold at locations in Tennessee
and Florida, but the cities have not been revealed.
The drawing late Wednesday for the $1.586 billion jackpot
was the largest-ever lottery prize in North America. The odds of
picking the correct combination were 1 in 292 million.
Crowds descended on the California store after word emerged
it had sold a winning ticket, with excited customers snapping
pictures and congratulating the sales associate. The store will
receive a $1-million bonus, lottery officials said.
The prospect of becoming instantly rich sparked a
ticket-buying frenzy that was expected to have reached a rate of
$1.3 million per minute during Wednesday's evening rush hour,
Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas lottery, told a news
conference.
To receive the full jackpot amount, winners have to accept a
multi-year annuity, whereas the lump sum cash payout for the
jackpot was about $983.5 million, lottery officials said.
For every $1 worth of Powerball sales, half goes to prizes,
40 percent to causes such as education, and 10 percent to
retailers who sell the tickets and other administrative costs,
Grief said.
If no winning tickets had been sold on Wednesday the jackpot
would have rolled over again, pushing the annuitized prize to an
estimated $2 billion, with a cash value of $1.24 billion.
Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C. and two
U.S. territories.
