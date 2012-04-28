By Zelie Pollon
| ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 28
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 28 Tomé Roubideaux had
not been to the annual meeting of Native American and indigenous
people, known as the Gathering of Nations, for a decade because
he was battling cancer and too sick to dance.
This year, having survived the disease, the 68-year-old
Lakota Indian from Conifer, Colorado, attended the gathering,
the largest event of its kind, to give thanks.
Adorned with a vest and headdress of porcupine quills, an
eagle feather fan and beaded moccasins, Roubideaux joined
thousands of people from 500 tribes from as far away as New
Zealand and South America to dance to the rhythm of dozens of
drummers.
"It's so good to be here. It's my best therapy," he said.
Some 3,000 singers and dancers perform over the three-day
Gathering of Nations, which began on Thursday in Albuquerque.
Celebrating its 29th year, organizers say it's the largest
meeting of Native American and indigenous people in the world.
They predict that about 150,000 people will attend.
Participants with buffalo horns, coyote skins and painted
faces packed a basketball arena, while 800 artisans displayed
their work outside. A webcast for the event had 4,000 hits
within the first four hours, said organizer Jason Whitehouse.
"A pow-wow by definition is a social gathering, since it
brings people together," Whitehouse said. "This gathering kicks
off the pow-wow season, like a rodeo circuit."
Whitehouse said the event welcomes anyone to come and learn
about indigenous cultures.
"You'd be surprised to know how many people think we still
live in teepees or don't have access to Internet," he said.
The pow-wow also serves as a place for prayer and showing
gratitude, participants said.
Lyle Michaud said he drove 22 hours from Saskatoon,
Saskatchewan, to dance in his fifth gathering. This time he said
it was to bring healing to his people and to celebrate his own
health.
Michaud, 38, a Cree from Piapot First Nation, said he had
been diabetic until six months ago when he "went to ceremony and
was cured of it."
The days feature dancing and singing competitions and
concludes with the crowning of Miss Indian World on Saturday
night.
The title goes to the young woman who excels in a series of
interviews and talent competitions featuring her tribal
knowledge. This year, several contestants danced and told
stories, another showed her bead work, and a woman from Puerto
Rico shot a bow and arrow to display her hunting skills,
Whitehouse said.
Coordinator of the Miss Indian World Pageant, Melanie
Mathews, called it "one of the most prestigious honors in the
Native American and indigenous world."
Whitehouse agreed, saying: "It's a huge honor for the
family, big bragging rights on the rez."
The event also honored the Navajo Code Talkers, a group of
Native American U.S. soldiers who developed the only code never
deciphered by enemy units in World War Two.
"This is not only a Navajo legacy but a Native American
legacy and an American legacy that all people should know," said
Peter McDonald, president of the Navajo Code Talkers
Association.
"It's the contribution that different ethnic groups made to
the freedom that we all enjoy. Everyone should know that
history," he said.
(Editing By Ellen Wulfhorst and Eric Beech)