LOS ANGELES Dec 10 A Los Angeles man accused of
calling professional American football coaches with pretend
offers of jobs with other teams has been arrested on suspicion
of felony eavesdropping, police said on Tuesday.
Kenneth Tarr, 32, was taken into custody on Monday at his
home, said Los Angeles officer Gregory Baek, a police spokesman.
Under the California law Tarr was accused of violating, it
is illegal to record a phone conversation with a person when the
individual has not given consent, which police say Tarr did when
he called coaches.
Tarr last month told KNBC television, a Los Angeles NBC
affiliate, that he had "hoaxed NFL coaches" and that he was "on
the new frontier of broadcast journalism."
In October, a man who identified himself as Tarr contacted
the sports website Deadspin.com and said he had called Tony
Dungy, a former head coach with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts,
and pretended to offer him a head coaching position at the
University of Southern California.
Dungy at one point mentioned on a sports talk show that USC
had reached out to him, apparently out of a mistaken belief that
the prankster who called him was legitimate.
Baek confirmed the case against Tarr involved accusations
that he called a number of coaches from the National Football
League, the National Basketball Association and the ranks of
college football and that he pretended to offer jobs with other
professional or college teams.
KNBC, citing unnamed sources, said at least a dozen coaches
from the NFL, NBA and college football teams were victims of the
illegal eavesdropping. They included Minnesota Vikings head
coach Leslie Frazier and San Diego Chargers offensive
coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, KNBC reported.
Tarr was held in custody on $20,000 bail, Los Angeles police
officer Sally Madera told City News Service.
