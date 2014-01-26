Jan 26 A Texas hospital removed a brain-dead pregnant woman from life support on Sunday in line with a court order following a legal battle with her husband, who had had argued her fetus was withering in her lifeless body, the family's lawyers said.

Marlise Munoz, who had been on life-support since late November and was about 22 weeks pregnant, was removed from life support at the John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth and her body handed over to her husband, Erick Munoz, a statement from lawyers Heather King and Jessica Janicek said. (Reporting By Jonathan Allen; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)