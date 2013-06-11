(Adds update to Princeton threat, UNH threat)
By Edith Honan and Francesca Trianni
June 11 Princeton University evacuated its
sprawling campus in New Jersey on Tuesday after receiving a bomb
threat to multiple buildings, the latest of threats that have
disrupted schools, government buildings and air travel across
the country the past two days.
"This is NOT a test. There has been a bomb threat to
multiple unspecified campus buildings," the university tweeted
about 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT)
The threat came a week after Princeton's commencement, and a
university spokesman said about 6,900 people were on campus,
half of them university staff.
A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Texas from Los Angeles
with 143 passengers aboard was forced to land in Phoenix on
Monday after a telephoned bomb threat. Early on Tuesday,
Richmond International Airport in Virginia was evacuated after a
threatening phone call, but a sweep of the airport located no
dangers, officials said.
In Georgia, two state buildings in downtown Atlanta,
including one housing the Supreme Court of Georgia, were
evacuated due to a bomb threat, authorities said. Both have
since been declared safe with people allowed back in.
On Tuesday afternoon, the University of New Hampshire said
police and FBI were investigating a "non-specific bomb threat"
telephoned in to its campus shortly before noon. School
officials later said it was a hoax.
In an afternoon update, Princeton officials said
bomb-sniffing dogs had been brought to the scene, and that a
full search of campus facilities would likely take several
hours.
"We are doing everything we can to have the campus open this
evening for students who live on campus in residential
facilities," Princeton spokesman Dan Day said.
A spokesman for Governor Chris Christie said the governor
was not in Princeton, which is home to the executive mansion,
Drumthwacket.
Princeton, an Ivy League university 50 miles (80 km)
southwest of New York City, takes its name from the New Jersey
town where it has been located for more than a century.
Students who had evacuated were crammed into cafes, where
many of them sat working on laptops, students reached by
telephone said.
Police referred all questions to the university. The school
said it was updating the campus community through its Twitter
account and web page.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Goldberg and Dan Whitcomb;
Editing by Daniel Trotta and Nick Zieminski)