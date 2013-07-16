By Gerry Shih
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 16
U.S. government domestic surveillance activities has sided with
Yahoo Inc and ordered the Obama administration to
declassify and publish a 2008 court decision justifying Prism,
the data collection program revealed last month by former
security contractor Edward Snowden.
Judge Reggie Walton of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Court issued Monday's ruling. The government is expected to
decide by August 26 which parts of the ruling may be published,
according to a separate court filing by the Justice Department.
Controversial U.S. data collection activities are overseen
by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court and its appeals
body, the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review.
Both have been shrouded in secrecy since their creation more
than three decades ago.
The 2008 ruling stemmed from Yahoo's challenge of the
legality of broad, warrantless surveillance programs like Prism.
Publication of the ruling could provide a rare glimpse into
how the government has legally justified its far-reaching data
collection programs under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Act (FISA).
Legal experts who follow surveillance cases said the 2008
ruling may not reveal any strikingly novel legal reasoning by
the government or the courts. But civil liberties advocates said
the significance of the ruling may lie in the court's decision
itself to declassify the previously secret 2008 ruling.
"Unless the public knows what the laws mean, it can't really
assess how much power (it has) given its government," said
Patrick Toomey, a national security fellow at the American Civil
Liberties Union.
Monday's ruling "is a suggestion that the FISA court is
primed now to consider the government's assertion of the
necessity of secrecy," Toomey said. "It's a promising first
step."
The decision is also a victory for Yahoo Inc, which
ultimately complied with government orders to turn over user
data. Other Internet companies, including Google Inc
and Facebook Inc, began participating in Prism in early
2009 soon after Yahoo lost its appeal before the Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Court of Review.
It is not known if Yahoo, or any other party, has sought to
appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Until recent weeks, Yahoo was prohibited from discussing its
activities in the secret courts or even acknowledging the
existence of its legal challenge.
In June, after Snowden leaked information about Prism to the
Washington Post and the Guardian newspapers, Yahoo's lawyers
asked the courts and government to declassify and publish
decisions upholding the constitutionality of the program.
In the coming weeks, the government is expected to publish
the lower FISA court's 2008 ruling in the Yahoo case and legal
briefs related to the case. In an uncommon move, the government
had previously agreed to declassify a heavily redacted version
of the appeals court ruling in the case.
The government has long argued on the grounds of national
security that the surveillance courts' proceedings must be
secret. Public and political reaction to Snowden's revelations
has put pressure on that position.
In June, Senators Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon, and
Mike Lee, a Utah Republican, introduced a bill that would
require the government to declassify significant court rulings
concerning the FISA court and its supervision of secret
wiretapping programs.
"Americans deserve to know how much information about their
private communications the government believes it's allowed to
take under the law," Merkley said.