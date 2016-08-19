Aug 19 Private prison operator Geo Group Inc
said the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) rescinded a
previously granted extension to operate a facility after
renewing the contract.
The company said earlier on Friday the BOP had renewed its
contract for the D. Ray James Correctional Facility in Folkston,
Georgia through Sept. 30, 2018. The contract, which is effective
through Sept. 30, 2020, is up for renewal every two or three
years.
The U.S. Justice Department announced plans on Thursday to
phase out its use of privately operated prisons, calling them
less safe and a poor substitute for government-run facilities.
The department directed the BOP to gradually phase out
private prison operators by letting contracts expire or by
scaling them back to a level consistent with recent declines in
the U.S. prison population.
GEO said on Friday it expects to get a new contract
modification to operate the facility under new terms to be
negotiated.
Shares of Geo and rival Corrections Corp of America
lost more than a third of their market value on Thursday
following the Justice department's announcement.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)