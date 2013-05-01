By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 1 Compassionate release programs
at overcrowded U.S. federal prisons are poorly run and lack
clear standards, resulting in some eligible inmates dying before
they can be freed, the U.S. Department of Justice said on
Wednesday.
Few prisoners are released early on compassionate grounds.
An average of 24 gravely ill prisoners were freed each year from
2006 to 2011, but another 28 died in custody during that time
while waiting for the Bureau of Prisons to make a decision on
their cases, the department's inspector general said in a
report.
The report recommended 11 ways to improve the program,
including taking a look at how much it costs to keep seriously
ill prisoners in custody.
"We concluded that an effectively managed compassionate
release program would result in cost savings ... as well as
assist the (bureau) in managing its continually growing inmate
population," the inspector general's report said.
The way the program has been run "has likely resulted in
potentially eligible inmates not being considered for release,"
it added.
The compassionate release program allows prisoners to be
freed on extraordinary grounds, including terminal illness and
severe medical conditions. To gain release, a prisoner must
initiate a request through the Bureau of Prisons and a judge
must approve the release.
The report found that inmates at some prisons were eligible
for release only if they had a life expectancy of six months or
less. At other prisons, eligibility was set at 12 months or
less.
NO NON-MEDICAL RELEASES
Although bureau rules provide for compassionate release on
non-medical grounds, those requests were routinely rejected.
None were approved in the six years examined by the inspector
general's report.
Prison agency officials are revising rules on compassionate
release to include inmates with up to 18 months of life
expectancy, the report said.
The Bureau of Prisons also lacks standards on how much time
it should take to review requests, taking from five to 65 days.
Appeals of denied requests can take up to five months.
It also does not have a procedure to tell inmates about the
program. Only eight of 111 handbooks that prisons give to
inmates had information about it, the report said.
Even though the prisons agency has told Congress it could
save $3.2 million by expanding the release program, it has not
studied medical cost benefits from freeing inmates. It also
lacks a system to track all requests, it said.
Amy Fettig, senior staff counsel for the National Prison
Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, welcomed the
report as a "hard-hitting" response to the Bureau of Prisons'
contention that it needed more beds for a growing number of
inmates.
"It's really nice seeing the IG office taking a hard look at
that premise and pushing back at it," she said.
Federal prisons are at 130 percent of capacity, with 30
percent of inmates in for immigration violations, Fettig said.
Among inmates released on compassionate grounds, 3.5 percent
were rearrested. The overall recidivism rate for federal
prisoners has been estimated at up to 41 percent, the report
said.
The inspector general recommended expanding the release
program to include non-medical conditions and updating written
criteria. It also called for setting time limits for the release
process, informing inmates of the program and examining the
savings from releasing ill prisoners.
The Bureau of Prisons said it agreed with nine of the 11
recommendations and partly accepted that it should assess the
costs of healthcare for ill inmates and set time limits for
processing requests.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and
Jackie Frank)