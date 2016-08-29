BRIEF-Grainger half-year earnings rise
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)
WASHINGTON Aug 29 Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson announced on Monday that he directed his advisory council to evaluate whether the agency should continue to contract with private prison companies.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a division of DHS, currently uses private prison groups like Corrections Corporation of America to run some of its detention facilities for migrants.
The announcement follows the Justice Department's decision to phase out its contracts with private prisons on Aug. 18. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)
LONDON, May 18 Fred Goodwin, the former Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive, is set to become the first senior banker in Britain to be challenged in court over his role in the financial crisis.