By Sinead Carew
| Sept 27
Sept 27 Investors in U.S. privately owned
prisons may be rewarded if they keep their stocks given sector
watchers have said presidential candidate Hillary Clinton would
have difficulty realizing her goal of doing away with for-profit
detention.
Shares in Corrections Corp of America fell 7.4
percent and GEO Group Inc stock dropped 3.8 percent on
Tuesday after Clinton said during Monday night's debate with
rival Donald Trump that she wants U.S. states to stop using
private prisons and that there should not be a "profit
motivation to fill prison cells."
This came on the heels of a U.S. Justice Department
announcement on Aug. 18 that it would phase out its use of
privately operated prisons, a move that Hillary commended. It
also follows an Aug. 29 promise by the Department of Homeland
Security to review whether it will keep using for-profit
detention centers.
But if Clinton is elected, her goal faces roadblocks such as
overcrowding in government-owned prisons and the fact that the
federal government does not oversee state prisons, said Eric
Marshall, portfolio manager with Hodges Funds in Dallas.
"Saying you're going to do this is good to get elected but
the math doesn't work," said Marshall whose firm owns GEO and
Corrections shares.
Hodges cut its exposure to GEO when its shares traded at $30
as Marshall said he expected volatility driven by political
criticism of for-profit prison use. But the firm bought the
stock again after it fell to $18 on Aug. 18, according to
Marshall who said it became "very attractive."
Hodges also owns a smaller amount of Corrections Corp
shares, according to Marshall who did not disclose ownership
numbers.
GEO shares fell as low as $23.33 on Tuesday but were still
above their Aug. 18 close of $19.51. Corrections Corp shares
fell to $14.65, their lowest level since Aug. 18 when it
plummeted 35 percent in a day at closed at $17.57.
After the closing bell on Tuesday, Corrections Corp said it
would lay off up to 55 headquarters staff, but a statement
announcing the move did not associate the move with the Obama
administration moves. It employs more than 14,000 staff.
If the government reduces occupancy of private prisons,
which house 25 percent of the federal prisoner population,
prison companies will require it to pay more per prisoner,
according to Marshall. If it rents facilities from private
companies, operating costs will be prohibitively expensive
partly because government prison guards earn more, he said.
"The reality is that governments want to build schools,
hospitals roads, bridges ... They don't want to spend billions
of dollars on prisons," said Marshall. He estimates that it
would cost $120 million to build a prison for 2,000 inmates.
Some bondholders also appear determined to hold on.
Ryan Jungk, credit analyst at Newfleet Asset Management,
said Corrections Corp bonds were still attractive since there
was no viable alternative for states to cancel their contracts
with private prison operators absent major prison reform. He
said political risk was also embedded in the bonds' prices.
"The risk has definitely gone up and the rhetoric has gotten
worse both from Obama and Hillary Clinton, but I think that the
current pricing reflects that, and you're rewarded for taking
that risk," he said.
Jungk said prices on the company's bonds, currently at 93
cents on the dollar, could rise to 98 cents, while the 5 percent
interest coupon also made them worth holding. Newfleet
sub-advises the Dunham Corporate/Government Bond Fund, which
last had about 0.2 percent of its assets in Corrections Corp
bonds, according to Lipper data.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Ryan Meliker said both stocks are
risky short-term bets as he expects volatility as long as
private prison use is a political focus ahead of the Nov. 8
election. But he sees GEO shares reaching $28 by the end of 2017
and says Corrections Corp to get back to $21.
For example if the political focus changes to the age of
publicly owned prisons, this would be good for private prisons.
Meliker prefers GEO which he rates 'buy'.
"Long-term investors should buy. Near term you've got a lot
of headline risk," said Meliker who said that Corrections Corp,
which he rates 'hold' is vulnerable to policy changes that could
affect its Oklahoma and Texas facilities.
(Additional reporting by Saqib Ahmed and Sam Forgione; Editing
by Dan Burns and Lisa Shumaker)