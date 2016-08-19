(Corrects paragraph 9 to say GEO's contract expires on Sept. 30, 2020, not Sept. 30, 2022, after the company clarifies)

Aug 19 Shares of private prison operators Geo Group Inc and Corrections Corp of America rose in premarket trading on Friday, a day after losing more than a third of their market value following the U.S. Department of Justice's (DoJ) plans to phase out use of privately operated prisons.

Corrections Corp's shares rose 9.6 percent to $19.26, while GEO Group's stock gained 8 percent to $21.10

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday directed the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to gradually phase out private prison operators by letting contracts expire or by scaling them back to a level consistent with recent declines in the U.S. prison population.

"This policy shift is undeniably negative for the publicly-traded for-profit prison companies but it is far from a death sentence," Compass Point LLC analyst Isaac Boltansky wrote in a note.

Analysts also said the impact on the companies was limited as the DoJ's decision pertained only to the BOP and not to other federal bodies, such as the U.S. Marshals and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and state and local jurisdictions.

"The massive falloffs in the stocks imply that the risk will spread to other federal, state and local jurisdictions. While this is possible, we believe it is unlikely," Canaccord Genuity analyst Ryan Meliker wrote.

Meliker said there was no actual risk to the companies' cash flows. He has a "buy" rating on Geo Group and "hold" on Corrections Corp.

Corrections Corp has said that contracts with the BOP represented only about 7 percent of its annual revenue. For GEO Group, such contracts accounted for about 16 percent of revenue last year.

GEO Group said on Friday the BOP had renewed its contract for the D. Ray James Correctional Facility in Folkston, Georgia through Sept. 30, 2018. The contract, which is effective through Sept. 30, 2020, is up for renewal every two or three years.

Up to Wednesday's close, Corrections Corp shares had risen 14 percent this year, while GEO's stock had lost 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)