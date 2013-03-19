* Current law written in pre-Web 1986, may need updating
* Senate bill requires search warrants for access
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, March 19 A law regulating U.S.
authorities' access to email drew a good deal of attention in
Congress on Tuesday as a House panel quizzed Department of
Justice and Google experts About it, and the Senate began taking
on a bill to update the rules.
The Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA), passed in
pre-Web 1986, does not require government investigators to have
a search warrant when requesting access to old emails and
messages stored online, providing less protection for them than,
say, letters stored in a desk drawer or even messages saved on a
computer's hard drive.
Investigators can access technical information about emails
with a subpoena, which has a lower legal threshold than a
warrant because it does not involve a judge and therefore easier
to obtain. A subpoena also can give access to emails that are
more than 180 days old and sometimes newer emails if they are
opened.
But tech companies including Google Inc recently
started to object, refusing to disclose old messages without a
warrant, as privacy advocates say digital messages should not be
treated differently than physical private communication.
Senator Patrick Leahy, the Vermont Democrat who chairs the
Judiciary Committee and authored the original ECPA 27 years ago,
on Tuesday introduced legislation to update the law by requiring
a search warrant if the government wants to read emails stored
with third-party providers.
A subpoena would still be enough for access to some
technical data about the messages.
The bill also spells out a previously lacking requirement
that government authorities notify the user whose emails are
being disclosed and does away with distinction in legal
standards based on the age of an email.
The elimination of distinctions based on how old
communications are received backing from Elana Tyrangiel, acting
assistant attorney general at the Justice Department, which
interpreted the law for such differentiation.
"There is no principled basis to treat email less than 180
days old differently than email more than 180 days old," she
told the a House judiciary panel on Tuesday.
"These 180-days, opened-unopened distinctions haven't kept
pace with the way the technology is used today," she said.
Richard Littlehale of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations
told the panel that more than anything, law enforcement
authorities hope for a directive to third parties on how fast
they should comply with proper legal requests for data - a
divisive topic not addressed by Leahy's bill.
"Whatever the level of standard of proof, the thing that
matters to us most ... is prompt response," Littlehale said.
At the same time, both government officials underscored that
subpoenas are the norm for obtaining business records during
corporate investigations.
Richard Salgado, law enforcement and information security
director at Google, reiterated his company's refusal to honor
subpoenas in either civil or criminal investigation.
Republican Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas questioned
Google's access to customer email as the company places ads
based on words that appear within messages. Google has said its
automated scanners identify key words but do not disclose actual
information about the user or message content to advertisers.
Gohmert wondered whether the federal government could
request information on users whose emails or searches contain
particular words. Google's Salgado rejected such possibility.