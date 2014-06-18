By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON, June 18
agencies to get warrants before they access the email of people
under investigation advanced in the U.S. House of
Representatives on Wednesday after a majority of lawmakers
signed on as co-sponsors.
Advocates of the reform, which have included large tech
companies such as Google, welcomed the news of 218
lawmakers signing on to the bill in the Republican-controlled
House. The White House has also endorsed efforts to rewrite the
old law.
Legislation to rewrite the Electronic Communications Privacy
Act, a statute passed in pre-Web 1986, now faces a time crunch
to go through deliberations and votes in the House as well as
the Democrat-controlled Senate in the seven weeks left in the
current Congress.
"Our hope is that having a majority of the House on the bill
sends a clear message to the House leadership that it should
bring the bill to the floor," Chris Calabrese, legislative
counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union, told Reuters.
Currently, government investigators can access certain
emails with a subpoena, which has a lower legal threshold than a
warrant because it does not involve a judge and is therefore
easier to obtain.
The law also applies different legal standards to emails
depending on whether they have been opened or not and whether
they are stored remotely or on the computer, and for how long.
But technology companies have refused in recent years to
disclose old messages without a warrant, as privacy advocates
say digital messages should not be treated differently than
physical private communication.
Representatives Kevin Yoder, a Republican from Kansas, Jared
Polis, a Democrat from Colorado, and Tom Graves, a Republican
from Georgia, led the efforts to pass new legislation to make it
more difficult for government investigators to obtain Americans'
email information.
Senator Patrick Leahy, a Democrat from Vermont and the
original author of the 1980s statute, last year reintroduced his
bill to rewrite the old law. It has also cleared the Senate
Judiciary Committee, which Leahy chairs.
The issue intensified last year when Edward Snowden, a
former contractor for the National Security Agency, leaked
classified documents that revealed the U.S. government was
broadly monitoring Americans' telephone and Internet data.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh, editing by G Crosse)