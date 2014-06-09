WASHINGTON, June 9 A Delaware lawyer on a hunger
strike over Internet privacy has ended his protest outside the
U.S. Supreme Court after collapsing and being taken to a
hospital, he said on Monday.
Brian Zulberti, 31, of Wilmington, Delaware, had launched
his fast on June 1 to keep people from being fired for what they
post on social media.
Zulberti began vomiting on Saturday and fainted, he said in
a statement. He was treated at a hospital and released.
The lawyer had gone without food to get a spot on prime time
television news and lay out his case that privacy was over. He
contends employers should get used to knowing everything about
their workers, both the good and bad.
Zulberti created an online stir last year when he sent a job
application to every lawyer in Delaware with a photo of himself
in a sleeveless T-shirt. After that, his website drew 75,000
hits after revealing photos of him surfaced online. They
included one of him in his underwear with a sign that said,
"Hire me!!! No ... as a lawyer."
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)