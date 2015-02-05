(Adds comments from cyber czar, privacy think tank, additional
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Feb 5 The White House is working
with a Republican congressman on the U.S. House of
Representatives' leadership team and Democrats in both the House
and Senate on a bill to protect data collected from students
through educational apps.
The legislation, aimed at ensuring kids' data is used only
for educational and legitimate research purposes, is the first
of President Barack Obama's "Big Data" privacy plans to gain
traction in the Republican-controlled Congress.
Obama has pushed to do more to protect privacy in an age
when consumers leave a trail of digital footprints through
smartphones, other personal devices and social media,
information that can be collected, analyzed and sold.
It is one element of his broad strategy to beef up the
nation's cyber laws, an issue that has gained momentum after
high-profile cyber thefts of data from companies such as Target
Corp and Home Depot Inc.
Late on Wednesday, No. 2 U.S. health insurer Anthem Inc
said hackers stole personal information on up to 80
million people. The FBI is investigating.
Obama's cybersecurity adviser, Michael Daniel, said the
latest intrusion was "disturbing" because of its size. He said
the hack is an example of the threat that is prompting the White
House push forward on working on cyber legislation with
Congress.
"I am trying to make the most of the phrase, 'Never let a
good crisis go to waste,'" Daniel said at an online seminar
organized by Bloomberg Government.
On student data, the White House is working with
Representative Luke Messer of Indiana, chairman of the House's
Republican Policy Committee, and Democratic Representative Jared
Polis of Colorado, an Internet entrepreneur who founded a
network of charter schools. The two plan to unveil the
legislation in the next couple of weeks.
"Protecting America's children from Big Data shouldn't be a
partisan issue," Messer said in a statement.
Added Polis: "Legislation is the best way to address
parental concerns, while encouraging new developments in
individualized learning."
The White House has also organized a cyber summit at
Stanford University on Feb. 13 to bring together tech, retail
and banking chief executives; law enforcement officials and
consumer advocates and to build support around its cyber
efforts.
Later this month, the administration will release draft
legislation aimed at giving consumers a say in how their online
data is harvested and sold by companies.
The White House is also considering using its authority over
federal contracting rules to highlight best practices in data
collection and use, Daniel said.
Big data is an umbrella term for massive collections of data
that cannot be analyzed using traditional data processing
technology. Technology firms have introduced new products in the
past few years to help analyze this information to uncover
trends for use in marketing, uncovering fraud and other
applications.
FEARS OF STUDENT DATA BREACHES
A year ago, Obama assigned another senior adviser, John
Podesta, to focus on consumer data privacy laws after former
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden leaked
classified information about government use of Big Data
analytics for surveillance.
One proposal was for formal rules for protecting data
collected in classrooms through software used for testing and
personalized learning, a growing market valued at $7.9 billion
last year by the Software and Information Industry Association.
"Particularly in a world where data collection is
increasingly ubiquitous and data retention is functionally
permanent, it was very important to get that policy right with
respect to K-12 students," Podesta said in an interview.
A 2013 study by Fordham Law School's Center on Law and
Information Policy found many schools had inadequate
protections.
But there have not been any high-profile cases of student
data breaches, said Jules Polonetsky, executive director of the
Future of Privacy Forum, a think tank that works on data issues.
"It's been certainly more a fear of what could happen than
any actual significant issues," Polenetsky said in an interview.
Privacy concerns last year shuttered plans for a national
database of student data by a nonprofit initiative called
inBloom Inc funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
A patchwork of state laws has since sprung up.
More than 100 companies, including Microsoft,
Google, and News Corp subsidiary Amplify,
have signed a voluntary pledge - which was championed by
Representatives Messer and Polis - to prevent misuse of student
data.
"There's wide consensus that having a broad set of standards
is essential," Polonetsky said.
