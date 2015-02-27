By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 27 The White House released
draft legislation on Friday that would give consumers more
control over how the trail of data they leave behind them on the
internet is used, stored and sold.
The 24-page "discussion draft" on data privacy immediately
sparked sharp reaction from the technology industry, which said
the proposal would hurt innovation, and also from privacy
advocacy groups that said it did not go far enough.
President Barack Obama has made cybersecurity a major focus
in the wake of high-profile hacks at companies such as Sony
Pictures Anthem Inc and Target Corp.
Obama has also proposed legislation to help the government
and private sector more readily share cyber attack data, a new
national standard requiring companies to tell consumers about
data breaches within 30 days, and new protections for student
data.
Obama has come under fire from privacy groups and technology
companies alike after leaks from former contractor Edward
Snowden revealed the extent of government surveillance online.
The data privacy bill would codify a voluntary "Consumer
Privacy Bill of Rights" the White House created in 2012.
"Even though responsible companies provide us with tools to
control privacy settings and decide how our personal information
is used, too many Americans still feel they have lost control
over their data," the White House said in a statement.
It would allow industries to develop codes of conduct,
overseen by the Federal Trade Commission. The codes would
provide "safe harbor" to companies abiding by them.
The Federal Trade Commission would have the authority to
enforce the law, and could seek fines of up to $25 million or
injunctions for infractions. State attorneys general also could
enforce the law in some cases.
The Center for Digital Democracy, a consumer privacy
organization, called the bill "a serious setback for privacy"
because it relies on industry-created codes.
The Consumer Electronics Association, a lobby group for
consumer technology companies, also panned the bill.
"The proposal's broad definitions, expanded bureaucratic
authorities and steep penalties could burden the tech economy
with uncertainty and stifle the development of the Internet of
Things," the group said in a release.
A Commerce Department official said the draft tried to
strike a balance between protecting privacy and giving
businesses flexibility.
"We want to advance President Obama's framework for
protecting consumer privacy by bringing all parties to the table
to further discuss how we effectively apply privacy protections
in the digital age," said Lawrence Strickling, administrator of
the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
