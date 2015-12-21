Dec 21 Martin Shkreli, the pharmaceutical
entrepreneur facing U.S. charges of securities fraud, has said
he had been the target of legal authorities for his
much-criticized drug-price hikes and his over-the-top public
persona, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Shkreli, who was arrested on Thursday and released soon
after on a $5 million bond, has been charged for engaging in
what U.S. prosecutors said was a Ponzi-like scheme at his former
hedge fund MSMB Capital Management and Retrophin Inc, a
company he headed before he took the helm of Turing
Pharmaceuticals Inc. The maximum sentence for the
top count is 20 years in prison.
Earlier this year, after buying a 60-year-old drug called
Daraprim, Turing raised the price overnight to $750 a tablet
from $13.50. The increase propelled Shkreli to the media
spotlight: Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton pilloried him
for gouging, and he was pulled into congressional drug pricing
investigations.
The government charges do not include activities at
privately held Turing.
"'Trying to find anything we could to stop him' was the
attitude of the government," Shkreli told the Journal in an
interview, saying he was arrested because of a social experiment
and teasing people over the Internet, and called the arrest
unjust. (on.wsj.com/1kbByJV)
According to the Journal, a Federal Bureau of Investigation
official earlier said Shkreli pursued "a securities fraud
trifecta of lies, deceit and greed."
While being unapologetic about the price of Daraprim,
Shkreli added in the interview that Turing, from which he
resigned as chief executive after the arrest, might change its
approach.
Turing, on Friday, replaced Shkreli with Ron Tilles, who has
been chairman of the company since its launch. They co-founded
the pharmaceutical company, Retrophin.
Reuters could not independently reach the FBI and Brooklyn
U.S. Attorney's office for comment outside regular U.S. business
hours.
In a separate incident, on Sunday, Martin Shkreli had lost
control of his Twitter account to hackers, hours after he took
to Twitter to plead his innocence, his spokesman said.
(Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Benagluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)