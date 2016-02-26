GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling retreats after Manchester blast, opinion polls, stocks mixed
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack
WASHINGTON Feb 26 General Dynamics, Rockwell Collins and Harris Corp were awarded a contract for more than $12 billion for manpack radios, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The Defense Department said the contract was for the manpack radios and "accessories, and related services."
It added that the work was expected to be completed by March 20, 2026. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Eric Beech)
NEW YORK, May 22 Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that owners of CSX Corp stock vote in favor of an $84 million payment related to the appointment of new Chief Executive Officer Hunter Harrison.