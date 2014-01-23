RPT-Murky oil inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
* Oil supplies and crude price curve: http://tmsnrt.rs/2pElIP6
Jan 23 Propane inventories in the United States fell 3.4 million barrels to 35.3 million barrels in the week to Jan. 17, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday.
Propane stocks in the Midwest region, where tight supplies and distribution problems have sent prices soaring, dropped 1.3 million barrels to 10.2 million barrels in that week, the EIA said. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.