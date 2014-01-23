Jan 23 Propane inventories in the United States fell 3.4 million barrels to 35.3 million barrels in the week to Jan. 17, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Thursday.

Propane stocks in the Midwest region, where tight supplies and distribution problems have sent prices soaring, dropped 1.3 million barrels to 10.2 million barrels in that week, the EIA said. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)