Steadily expanding demand, in
line with a moderately growing U.S. economy and a still low rate
of new room construction, bodes well for the U.S. hotel industry
in the near term, leading executives in the business said on
Monday.
A surge in deals for U.S. hotels, driven in part by Chinese
money seeking investment abroad, has led to worries of a market
that might be getting expensive. Sales volume was up 81 percent
to $13.3 billion in the first four months of the year in the
Americas, driven by U.S. deals, according to Jones Lang LaSalle.
The notion of an overheating market is not merited, a bevy
of speakers at New York University's International Hospitality
Industry Investment Conference said on Monday.
"Are we near the end? We would say no," said Jonathan Gray,
global head of real estate at private equity firm Blackstone
Group. "The hotel business should do pretty well in this
environment."
The U.S. hotel industry will experience "exceptionally good
years" in the near term as the increase in new construction
stays below historic norms, said Chris Nassetta, president and
chief executive of Hilton Worldwide.
Growth in hotel rooms over existing supply was 1 percent
last year and will likely be slightly above that this year,
Nassetta said. An industry decline typically does not occur
until new supply reaches 4 percent or higher, he said.
"The next few years are going to be exceptionally good years
in this business, amongst the best years that we've seen,"
Nassetta said. "It's the simple laws of economics at work. While
supply is inching a little bit, it's at historically low
levels."
An examination of new construction that's in the pipeline
when compared to the last big cycle in the 1990s is enough to
show the current cycle has a long way to run, said Geoff
Ballotti, president and CEO of Wyndham Hotel Group, a unit of
Wyndham Worldwide Corp.
"In terms of cycle, we're in month 57, and it's feeling more
and more like the cycle that began in 1992 and ended in 2000,"
Ballotti said.
One speaker said signs of a downturn can be seen.
Interest rates will rise and cap rates, a valuation metric
in commercial real estate, will start to fall, said Barry
Sternlicht, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group.
"The market is going to invert. I think we should be
prepared for it," Sternlicht said.
