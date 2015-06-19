(Updates volume data, adds reporting credit)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, June 19 Shares of mall operator Macerich Co fell as much as 7.3 percent on Friday on reports rival Simon Property Group Inc was selling a 3.6 percent stake, months after its failed takeover bid.

Sources told Reuters that Simon Property, the largest U.S. mall operator, was selling 5.7 million shares of Macerich, the No. 3 U.S. mall operator. The shares had been offered in a range of $80.50 to $81 a share, lower than Macerich's close of $82.45 a share on Thursday, sources said.

Citigroup was in charge of the block trade, the sources said. Evercore reported the same on Thursday.

Macerich declined to comment, and Simon Property did not immediately return a telephone call.

Macerich shares were last down 6.2 percent at $76.80, after dropping to as low as $76.40 in early trading.

Simon in March offered $95.50 a share for Macerich in a deal valued at $23.2 billion, but Macerich adopted a poison pill and its board unanimously rejected the offer at month's end. On April 1 Simon withdrew its bid.

More than 9 million shares of the stock changed hands on Friday, the company's busiest trading day since March 20, when Simon made what it called its final offer for Macerich.

Shareholders have questioned Macerich's decision. At the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts' annual REIT Week conference last week an unidentified person demanded to know how Macerich had decided to reject the takeover offer.

Art Coppola, chairman and chief executive officer at Macerich, said after talking to investment bankers he did not name and Eastdil Secured, a well-known property brokerage, the board concluded Simon's bid was "substantially inadequate."

Reporting by Herb Lash and Lance Tupper