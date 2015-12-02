* Middle East investors to pour $18-20 bln into global real
estate -CBRE
* Nearby conflicts, oil plunge help drive investment abroad
* Some Middle East businesses now investing abroad for first
time
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Dec 2 The boarded-up building sat
vacant on a tattered block in San Francisco until a small New
York developer and a Kuwaiti real estate partner snapped it up
in April 2014, attracted by the proximity to Twitter Inc
and other tech companies.
Over the next year and a half, New York's Synapse
Development Group worked to win approval to redevelop the 1904
landmark on Market Street into a 203-room hotel run by
London-based Yotel.
The Kuwait Real Estate Co, or Aqarat, later
approached Synapse to deepen the two firms' ties as general
partners, and they plan to invest $25 million in the future.
They are working on a project in the Williamsburg section of
Brooklyn, and Synapse is eying other U.S. urban markets for
future deals.
Synapse and Aqarat aim to leverage their capital with an
outside investor to buy about $200 million of real estate,
Synapse Chief Executive Justin Palmer said in a recent
interview.
"This is a calculated maneuver to invest more capital in
U.S. real estate," Palmer said, referring to the higher risk
that general partners take on compared with limited partners.
Yotel's "small, but smart cabins" - rooms about half the
normal size - demonstrate the partners' efforts to maximize
their revenue per square foot.
The Kuwaiti money is an example of the increased capital
flowing into global real estate from the Middle East, some of
which is heading abroad for the first time. This year,
investment from the region is poised to hit a record $18 billion
to $20 billion, or at least 13 percent more than the prior
record in 2013, according to real estate advisers CBRE.
REGIONAL INSTABILITY
Investment from wealthy families and their business holdings
is growing, driven in part by rising geopolitical tensions, the
plunge in oil prices and the search for better returns abroad.
Weaker growth and reduced opportunities at home have also driven
capital abroad.
Families that formerly felt no need to invest abroad are now
doing so, said Ali Zahed, a managing director at global property
adviser CBRE in Dubai.
"Ever since the appearance of these radical groups in Syria
and Iraq ... I wouldn't say (it) has pushed the alarm button,
but has definitely been taken note of by some of these large
family groups," Zahed said.
Ninety percent of Middle East investment hails from Saudi
Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman,
the six countries that form the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Ethika Investments LLC, a Los Angeles-based real estate
investment firm with a number of Middle East investors, said it
noticed an increase in capital flows about 18 months ago, just
before the sharp downturn in energy prices.
"What drove it initially was just flight to quality assets
and (U.S.) economic growth," said Austin Khan, chief investment
officer at Ethika.
Early in the economic recovery, capital flowed to London and
Paris, markets Gulf investors traditionally favored for their
proximity to home, Khan said. But rising prices and fewer local
opportunities pushed these investors to the United States.
"We have raised a tremendous amount of capital from that
region in the last 12 months," Khan said.
Bahrain-based Investcorp, an alternative asset manager that
has relations with more than 1,000 Gulf clients, acquired eight
multi-family properties in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta
and Dallas for about $400 million in October. The properties
have a combined 3,400 units.
Investcorp is the largest private Gulf investor in U.S. real
estate and has been among the top 10 foreign investors in the
U.S. market over the past decade, the company said. More than 70
percent of its investors are individuals and family businesses.
So far this year Investcorp's acquisitions have topped $1
billion, and a few other deals are in the process of closing
before year end, said Herb Myers, managing director of real
estate investment at Investcorp in New York.
The firm looks for properties that generate consistent cash
flow and are located just outside the central business districts
favored by millennial office workers.
"We were early to some of those suburban - I call them
inner-ring markets - just outside the CBD," Myers said. "We've
been able to harvest some gains recently and exited some
properties we bought relatively early in the cycle."
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)