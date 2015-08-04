NEW YORK Aug 4 Situs, a rapidly expanding commercial real estate advisory firm, said on Tuesday it hired Warren Friend, a securitization expert who was BlackRock's point man for its advise to governments on commercial real estate valuations during the financial crisis.

Friend will lead product strategy and strategic client development at Situs, the most senior of some 50 people the Houston-based company with a headcount of almost 700 has hired over the past two months, the company said.

Steve Powel, chief executive of Situs, said Friend will initially focus on risk mitigation as he works with the company's financial institutions group, which deals with banks on stress testing as part of the Federal Reserve's annual comprehensive capital analysis and review.

Powel called Friend an innovative thinker who is working on "game-changing technology" that will address the fragmented commercial real estate marketplace.

Situs declined further comment. Friend said real estate is experiencing tremendous growth as an alternative asset class and that as part of the company's leadership, he has the opportunity to build the best service provider in the industry.

"It's one thing to work institutionally, you're kind of safe there," said Friend, who also previously worked at Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley. "I reached that point in a career where you can go for it. I get to use all the knowledge that 30 years gives you."

At BlackRock, Warren was head of the commercial real estate group within the firm's financial markets advisory division, which was a prime conduit for advising U.S. and foreign banks about asset valuations throughout the financial crisis.

Situs was acquired in January by Stone Point Capital LLC, a private equity firm run by two former senior partners at Goldman Sachs & Co.