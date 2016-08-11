NEW YORK Aug 11 Grand Central Terminal's owner
withdrew a $1.13 billion lawsuit that had accused New York City
of effectively taking away his air rights by allowing developer
SL Green Realty Corp to build a skyscraper next to the
landmark train station.
The voluntary dismissal on Wednesday of the lawsuit filed by
Midtown TDR Ventures LLC and Midtown GCT Ventures LLC in
September 2015 will allow construction of a 1,401-foot tower
across the street from Grand Central to move forward.
The companies sued on behalf of Andrew Penson, who purchased
Grand Central in 2006 for $80 million. The city's rezoning of
the area around Grand Central made Penson's air rights
"unsellable and therefore worthless" by letting SL Green, one of
the city's biggest commercial developers, build the One
Vanderbilt tower.
The skyscraper will rise on the west side of the historic
train station on a site whose demolition is almost complete.
Just east of Grand Central is the 1,046-foot Chrysler Building,
once the world's tallest and now ranked No. 6 in the city.
SL Green gained permission to build One Vanderbilt in
exchange for $220 million to improve the subway station below
Grand Central.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Bill Trott)