Oct 22 Patrick Fitzgerald, the former U.S.
attorney in Chicago whose high-profile prosecutions have
included corruption cases against two consecutive Illinois
governors, is joining law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher &
Flom.
Fitzgerald stepped down from the U.S. Attorney's office in
June after an 11-year tenure. His move to Skadden as a partner
in Chicago is part of a recent surge in the firm's recruiting
efforts to hire top government attorneys and partners from
competitor firms.
Fitzgerald, 51, was the special counsel in the 2007 trial of
Lewis "Scooter" Libby, the chief of staff and national security
adviser to former Vice President Dick Cheney. Libby was
convicted of perjury and obstruction of justice in a case
involving the leak of CIA agent Valerie Plame's identity.
His office also won the convictions of former Illinois
governors George Ryan and Rod Blagojevich. Both men are now in
prison.
Fitzgerald will start at Skadden on Oct. 29, the firm said
in a statement on Monday. His practice will center on internal
corporate investigations, civil litigation and arbitration.
Skadden has more than 1,800 lawyers in 23 offices worldwide
and its practices include litigation and mergers and
acquisitions.