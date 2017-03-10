(Repeats to change metadata, no changes to headline or text)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, March 10 Thousands of Native
American demonstrators and their supporters marched to the White
House on Friday to voice outrage at President Donald Trump's
support for the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines,
which they say threaten tribal lands.
The protest follows months of demonstrations in a remote
part of North Dakota, where the Standing Rock Sioux tribe
demonstrated in an attempt to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline
crossing upstream from their reservation.
That pipeline is being installed now, after Trump signed an
executive order last month smoothing the path for construction.
He also cleared the way for the Keystone XL project that would
pipe Canadian crude into the United States.
The protesters, some wearing traditional tribal garb,
carried signs reading "Native Lives Matter", "Water is Life",
and "Protect the Water" while marching.
A White House official did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
"You stood with us at Standing Rock and now I ask you to
stand with our indigenous communities around the world," Dave
Archambault, the chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux, said at
the rally.
Among Republican Trump's first acts in office was to sign an
executive order that reversed a decision by the previous
administration of Democratic President Barack Obama to delay
approval of the Dakota pipeline, a $3.8 billion project by
Energy Transfer Partners LP.
The Standing Rock Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux lost a
legal bid to halt the construction of the last link of the oil
pipeline under Lake Oahe in North Dakota. The
pipeline is due to be complete and ready for oil by April 1.
At the rally, Archambault's remarks were interrupted
intermittently by both supportive cheers and boos from people
who shouted that he "sold out" protestors by allowing the main
anti-pipeline protest camp, Oceti Sakewin, to clear out.
"I don't care what you guys say and it's ok for you to be
upset," Archambault said in response. "But the real thing is we
are here for our youth and here for our future."
Protest organizers erected tipis on the National Mall to
represent the camp. Oceti Sakewin was populated by protesters
for months, who at times clashed with law enforcement officers.
Opponents of the Dakota Access pipeline have vowed to keep
up protests against pipelines.
