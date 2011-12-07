By Noel Randewich

SAN FRANCISCO Dec 7 Police dismantled a tent city of Occupy protesters in San Francisco early on Wednesday, arresting more than 50 people as authorities shut down the last major anti-Wall Street encampment on the U.S. West Coast.

The city had repeatedly warned the protesters to move from the public plaza at the foot of Market Street in recent weeks and tried unsuccessfully to negotiate a move to another area.

About 100 people were in the camp when a similar number of officers moved in just before 2 a.m. local time, San Francisco Police Chief Greg Suhr said.

About 50 people were arrested, he said, including two for felony assault after they hit a policeman in the face with a chair. The action was otherwise mostly free of violence.

A small group of protesters continued to confront police along Market Street but had largely dispersed by 5:30 a.m.

Efforts to clear an Occupy camp in Oakland last month led to violent confrontations between police and protesters and several serious injuries. San Francisco authorities were eager to avoid a repeat of that.

In Los Angeles, police used a massive force of 1,200 officers to clear a much larger Occupy camp late last month.

Authorities in many U.S. cities, often citing health and safety, have taken down camps that sprang from the original Occupy movement in New York against economic inequality and perceived excesses of the U.S. financial system.

The San Francisco camp had been kept clean and relatively orderly. It enjoyed the support of many local politicians and labor leaders but businesses in the area complained, with some reportedly threatening to sue the city if the protesters were not removed.

Suhr cited the breakdown in talks about moving the Occupy camp, as well as scuffles last week as police tried to keep the tent city contained, as the reasons for Wednesday's action.

"If I gotta take a whipping for what I believe in, I'm ready to take it," Lester Lewis, 36, a city government worker who was going to work during the day and camping at night, said as he stood in front of a police line.

Police said Occupy campers would be permitted to get their belongings from the Department of Public Works, although many of the items in the camp were being dumped into garbage trucks.

Nicole Smith, 21, a former waitress from Nebraska, said "there are a lot of people who weren't able to get all of their stuff out, their tents, their sleeping bags."

Local activists said they were turning their attention to the foreclosure crisis and will "occupy" homes to prevent evictions.