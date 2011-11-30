Arrested protesters react as they are removed from the Occupy LA encampment outside City Hall after an eviction deadline passed in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

LOS ANGELES Police in riot gear and biohazard suits removed anti-Wall Street activists from an encampment outside the Los Angeles City Hall on Wednesday, arresting dozens of people as they enforced the mayor's eviction order.

Busloads of police closed in on the 8-week-old camp after midnight and declared the hundreds of protesters congregated on the lawn, sidewalks and streets around City Hall to be an "unlawful assembly," ordering them to disperse or face arrest.

The Los Angeles encampment, which officials had tolerated for weeks even as other cities moved in to clear out similar compounds, was among the largest on the West Coast aligned with a 2-month-old national Occupy Wall Street movement against economic inequality and excesses of the U.S. financial system.

Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa had originally welcomed the protesters, even supplying them with ponchos for inclement weather. But as city officials complained of crime, sanitation problems and property damage they blamed on the camp, the mayor decided the group had to go.

He initially set an eviction deadline for one minute after midnight on Monday, but city officials held off on enforcing it for 48 hours in the hope that protesters would drift away from the camp on their own accord.

The strategy appeared to pay off. Except for some minor initial scuffles, the crowd remained boisterous but peaceful.

At least 20 protesters left the area as soon as police moved in, carrying tents and other belongings out of the camp. Later, a number of others were escorted out by police after apparently agreeing to walk away without resisting.

Officers then swept into the park, arresting those who refused to leave, dismantling the camp and removing crates, boxes and other debris. Tents were pulled down and flattened after police peeked inside each one with a flashlight.

Police Commander Andrew Smith said dozens of hold-outs in the park had been taken into custody, and at least 20 more were likely to be arrested including three or four who had perched in trees.

Police Lieutenant Andy Neiman said before the operation that some protesters had been reported to be storing human waste at the site for unknown reasons. He later said police entering the camp encountered "a horrible stench."

CROWD GREW MORE RAUCOUS

City officials had hoped to keep the timing of the widely expected eviction, which police said ultimately involved more than 1,000 officers, under wraps.

But live local television footage revealed large numbers of police, patrol cars, buses and other vehicles massing at Dodger Stadium, a few miles away, ahead of the raid.

Several demonstrators climbed into trees, and fireworks were set off as the crowd grew steadily more raucous before police arrived. Many protesters chanted, "Move your feet, Occupy the street!"

One protester, Anthony Candelaria, 21, a Los Angeles college student among the crowd gathered at City Hall, said before the raid began that he planned to "hold the fort down until they drag us out by our feet."

By contrast, about 100 Occupy protesters in Philadelphia peacefully vacated their camp early on Wednesday after police moved in and warned protesters they faced arrest unless they left on their own, police said.

In San Francisco, Mayor Ed Lee offered anti-Wall Street activists occupying a park in the city's financial district an alternate location for their camp. The group met Tuesday night to discuss the proposed Mission District site, and the mayor's list of conditions for using it. The offer included land for pitching tents and a building with restrooms.

Shortly after the eviction in Los Angeles began, Villaraigosa issued a statement saying the city was taking a "measured approach to enforcing the park closure".

"We have wanted to give people every opportunity to leave peacefully. I ask that anyone who remains in the park to please leave voluntarily," he said.

Protesters began moving onto the City Hall park on October 1, and within weeks the encampment had grown to include as many as 500 tents, with 700 to 800 full-time residents.

Their number diminished sharply after Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa announced last week that he wanted protesters to pack up their tents and other belongings and leave by Monday or be forcibly removed.

After the eviction deadline passed, the status of the camp had remained in limbo. Attorneys for Occupy LA asked a federal judge for a court order barring police from shutting it down, arguing city officials had violated their civil rights by ordering the camp dismantled. The judge has made no ruling.

Villaraigosa issued his eviction notice last Friday after talks on a plan to induce the protesters to leave voluntarily collapsed, setting the stage for the latest showdown between leaders of a major U.S. city and the Occupy movement.