WASHINGTON Protesters brought their campaign against economic inequality in the United States to Capitol Hill on Tuesday, and police arrested one protester at the office of a member of the House of Representatives.

Anti-Wall Street Occupy DC protesters joined demonstrators from other groups and sat in or outside several Senate and House offices.

"We've been monitoring activity all over the Hill," a Capitol Police spokeswoman said. Protester numbers at the offices varied from a few to scores.

The offices of House Speaker John Boehner and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, both Republicans, were among the targets.

A Boehner spokeswoman said: "We respect their right to voice their opinions ... The Speaker understands the American people want a government that listens to their concerns and works together to help create a better environment for job growth."

Police arrested one protester at the office of Republican Representative Vicky Hartzler for unlawful entry, the spokeswoman said. Hartzler was elected from Missouri last year with the support of the conservative Tea Party movement.

Several groups have said they planned actions in Washington throughout this week, as part of a "Take Back the Capitol" effort. Wednesday they plan to carry their protest to the office buildings on Washington's K Street, known as home to representatives of corporations and lobbyists.

The demonstrators say the country's rich and large corporations and banks have too much wealth and power.

That echoes the complaints of the Occupy movement, which originated in New York and has seen protests around the country for the last two months but is under rising pressure from local governments to dismantle their encampments in public places.

NEW ORLEANS EVICTION

One of the latest such operations came in New Orleans on Tuesday, where police conducted a peaceful, pre-dawn eviction of the dozens of people at the Occupy New Orleans site.

Less than 12 hours later, however, a federal judge ordered the city to allow the protesters to return to Duncan Plaza, located across the street from City Hall, and occupy the park on a 24-hour basis. It bars their eviction for at least the next seven days, while the court reviews the case.

"It's a clear victory for the First Amendment and for everyone," said lawyer Miles Swanson of the National Lawyers Guild, which provided legal services to the protesters.

In Washington, D.C., protesters who had camped out in a public square have also gotten a federal court order which bars U.S. Park Police from carrying out a surprise eviction, the group said on its website.

However, in Connecticut, police showed up in large numbers late on Tuesday to clear the almost two-month old Occupy Hartford encampment after the city's mayor told protesters they must vacate the site by 6:00 p.m. or face arrest.

About nine protesters out of some 200 in the group overall had been staying at the site, Strong said.

In Washington state, a federal judge issued an order on Tuesday against the use of trespass warnings by police to keep Occupy protesters from disrupting legislative hearings in Olympia, the state capital.

Attorney Ben Gould, representing protesters, told Reuters U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan cited First Amendment concerns in issuing the injunction.

State patrol spokesman Bob Calkins said officers will now "make criminal arrests" when protesters refuse to leave state buildings after being ordered to do so.

"It's still against the law to disrupt a legislative hearing. It's the same as disorderly conduct or trespassing," Calkins said.