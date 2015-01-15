By Sebastien Malo
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 15 Scores of airport workers
gathered to rally on Thursday in New York and other cities to
demand higher wages in one of several protests planned by an
array of interest groups to mark the birthday of civil rights
leader Martin Luther King, Jr.
The service workers plan to crowd onto a street bridge to
block vehicular traffic in and out of New York's LaGuardia
Airport, union organizers said. Similar protests are planned at
airports in Philadelphia, Boston and Fort Lauderdale in Florida,
organizers said.
Last year, police arrested about 30 protesters after
hundreds sat on the LaGuardia bridge in a similar action to
recognize King.
"If Martin Luther King were alive today he would be standing
with airport workers, as he did in 1968 with striking sanitation
workers in Memphis," the Local 32BJ of the Service Employees
International Union said in a statement.
All told, some 12,000 service workers, most of them employed
by subcontractors, have jobs at the city's three major
metropolitan airports, organizers said. They clean planes and
buildings, handle baggage and provide security, among other
jobs. Most of them earn $9 per hour, according to Amity Paye, a
union spokeswoman. The minimum wage in New York is $8.75 an hour
for most jobs.
Other groups are also marking the birthday of King, who is
celebrated for advocating peaceful civil disobedience to advance
civil rights and who was killed by an assassin in 1968.
Later on Thursday, a rally is planned for outside New York
City's police headquarters and at Grand Central Terminal by
protesters angered by several recent killings of unarmed black
men by white police officers during controversial encounters.
Earlier, about 29 protesters were arrested in Massachusetts
after they stopped traffic on a highway into Boston during the
morning rush hour, officials said. Another six people who
chained themselves to concrete barrels on the roadway south of
the city also faced arrest, they said.
(Additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Writing by
Jonathan Allen; Editing by Susan Heavey)