(Adds quotes and details from rally, background on 2014 wage
ruling)
By Sebastien Malo
NEW YORK Jan 15 Scores of airport workers
rallied on Thursday in New York and other cities to demand
higher wages in one of several protests planned by an array of
interest groups to mark the birthday of civil rights leader
Martin Luther King, Jr.
About 200 service workers blocked a dozen or so bus and car
drivers by sitting down on a street bridge leading to New York's
LaGuardia Airport. After a few minutes, an organizer urged the
crowd to move on because the police said they would be arrested,
and the rally dispersed soon after.
At Philadelphia International Airport, about 100
non-unionized airport workers marched silently through four
terminals to a designated "free speech zone" where they held a
rally accusing contractors of ignoring minimum wage rules.
Similar protests were planned at airports in Boston and Fort
Lauderdale in Florida, organizers said.
All told, some 12,000 people work for cleaning, baggage
handling, security and other service contractors at the three
major airports serving New York City, according to the Local
32BJ of the Service Employees International Union, most of them
earning $9 per hour.
"It's very hard not to know if you're going to have money
for your daughter," said Gian Lopez, a 22-year-old LaGuardia
baggage handler who depends on a $9 hourly wage, food stamps and
rental assistance to support his girlfriend and daughter in the
Bronx.
New York's minimum wage is $8.75 an hour for most jobs. The
Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which runs the
airports, ruled last year that its contractors must pay at least
$10.10 an hour to most airport workers starting in February, a
Port Authority spokeswoman said.
Speaking to marchers before they set off, U.S.
Representative Charles Rangel, a New York Democrat, described
economic disparities in the United States as "a disease."
"It's morally wrong to leave those behind that are making
America economically strong," he told the crowd.
Other groups are also marking the birthday of King, who is
celebrated for advocating peaceful civil disobedience to advance
civil rights and who was killed by an assassin in 1968.
Later on Thursday, a rally is planned for outside New York
City's police headquarters and at Grand Central Terminal by
protesters angered by several recent killings of unarmed black
men by white police officers during controversial encounters.
Earlier, about 29 protesters were arrested in Massachusetts
after they stopped traffic on a highway into Boston during the
morning rush hour, officials said.
(Additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston and Dan Kelley
in Philadelphia; Writing by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Susan
Heavey)