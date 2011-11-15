NEW YORK Nov 15 A New York judge rejected a bid by Occupy Wall Street protesters to return with their tents to a Manhattan park they had been evicted from earlier on Tuesday.

The protesters will be allowed to return to Zuccotti Park, where they camped for the past two months, but will have to abide by the park rules -- designed to prevent them from setting up a camp again -- that included a ban on sleeping bags, tents and the storage of belongings in the space. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Joseph Ax, writing by Michelle Nichols, editing by Eric Beech)