NEW YORK Nov 15 New York police early on
Tuesday sought to clear Zuccotti park in the city's financial
district, where protesters from the Occupy Wall Street movement
have been camped since September, officials and protesters
said.
The office of New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said
the protesters should "temporarily leave" the park and remove
their tents and tarps. The protesters said hundreds of police
were mobilizing around the park and that the eviction of the
demonstrators was in progress.
Protesters set up camp in Zuccotti park on Sept. 17 to
protest a financial system they argue mostly benefits
corporations and the wealthy. The Occupy Wall Street movement
has sparked similar protests against economic inequality across
the country, and in some cases have led to violent clashes with
police.
