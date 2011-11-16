* Ban on sleeping in park reduces numbers dramatically
* Movement planning big protest at New York Stock Exchange
By Chris Francescani
NEW YORK, Nov 16 Less than two dozen Occupy
Wall Street protesters stayed overnight Wednesday in a downtown
park that had been home to hundreds before the city cleared the
site and banned tents, sleeping bags and lying down.
A predawn police raid Tuesday reduced the contingent to its
smallest since the movement started two months ago, days before
it planned to launch a major new demonstration outside the New
York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The slim numbers left some at Zuccotti Park disillusioned,
while others weighed the future of what has become a national
protest movement against economic inequality and Wall Street
greed. Similar raids have broken up protests in Denver, Oakland
and other U.S. cities. [ID:nN1E7AE1XT]
"We're going to occupy this park for a long time," vowed
Jason Holmza, 30, of Washington State. "Right now we've got to
figure out where to turn our attention to."
Demonstrators have occupied the park since Sept. 17 to
protest what they see as an unjust economic system that favors
the wealthiest 1 percent at a time of persistently high
unemployment. They also decry a political system that bailed
out banks after reckless lending sparked the financial crisis.
"I was dismayed by the number of people who stayed," said
Sam DeLily, 23, from the New York borough of Queens. "I was
disappointed that more people didn't realize we'd need a show
of support last night more than ever."
Protesters who held out through the night said they were
roused by officials when they lay down to rest.
"They woke us when we tried to sleep," DeLily said. "It
wasn't 100 percent consistent. Some (people) got an hour, some
got two minutes."
"Sounds like a crime. Attempted sleep," said Joe Diamond,
28, of Brooklyn, another man who braved the granite benches.
Hundreds of baton-wielding police raided the square-block
park in early Tuesday morning, removing tents, tarpaulins,
outdoor furniture, mattresses and signs, arresting 147 people.
Police allowed protesters back in 16 hours later, after a
New York judge found that new rules banning tents, sleeping
bags and lying down were legal.
A large gathering occupied the park until about 1 a.m.,
then mostly dispersed.
The park is privately owned but remains open to the public
24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Following the eviction, members of the movement gathered on
the edge of nearby Chinatown, where a group of interfaith
leaders called on churches, synagogues and other houses of
worship to take in protesters displaced by the court order.
(Editing by Daniel Trotta and Doina Chiacu)