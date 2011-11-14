OAKLAND, Calif. Nov 14 Oakland police on Monday morning moved into an anti-Wall Street protester encampment in the city and began making arrests and taking down tents, witnesses said.

The moves were part of an expected clearing operation. Oakland has seen several clashes between police and protesters in recent weeks, and protesters at one stage blocked traffic at the city's busy port.

Police inside the camp took away at least 12 protesters, as a crowd of supporters outside shouted "shame on you!"

The police had also set up makeshift fencing around a plaza facing protesters, some 200 of whom were in the street and chanting at an intersection in the early morning hours.

The Oakland group has been among the most visible and active in the nationwide "Occupy" movement, which started in New York in September, and is opposed to what the demonstrators see as an unfair concentration of wealth in the United States.

Among other issues, they object to corporate excesses and bailouts of major banks.

The city of Oakland put out a notice on Monday morning saying the police were enforcing an order issued on Friday.

It said "the City could not assure adequate public health and safety in the plaza" the protesters were occupying. (Reporting by Daniel Levine and Noel Randewich; Editing by Jerry Norton and Eric Beech)