OAKLAND, Calif. Nov 22 Anti-Wall Street demonstrators in Oakland, evicted from three public spaces in recent weeks, have set up camp on a privately owned vacant lot as they look to regain momentum for their protests.

The Occupy Oakland activists, calling their latest move a bid to rescue a piece of property from foreclosure, said the owner of the lot was allowing them to stay. The owner, Gloria Cobb, would not confirm she gave her permission.

"I'm not interested in making this bigger," Cobb told Reuters, declining further comment.

The move to establish a foothold in the lot on Monday night came the same day police in the largely working-class city on the east bank of San Francisco Bay swept away, at least temporarily, the last of the protest camps from public spaces.

No clashes were reported. But previous unrest surrounding Oakland protests helped rally support nationwide for the Occupy movement launched in New York in September to protest economic inequality, high unemployment, rising home foreclosures and what critics call the excesses of the U.S. financial system.

Oakland activists voted in support of occupying homes that face foreclosure in a recent "general assembly" session, and individual members were taking the initiative to locate and move on to such property, activist Julion Lewis-Tatman said.

Lewis-Tatman said he and other members of Occupy Oakland found Cobb's vacant lot in an online list of properties slated for foreclosure and set up camp on Monday night.

"We reclaimed this ... property for (Cobb) since she is in the process of foreclosure," he said.

Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said police would take no action against protesters at their latest base unless Cobb complained.

The protesters will stay until the bank restructures the homeowner's mortgage "or they pay us to leave," Lewis-Tatman said. By staying on the land, the occupiers hope to gain squatters' rights that would make it more difficult for the bank to remove them.

After evicting protesters from their original camp in Frank Ogawa Plaza next to Oakland City Hall on Oct. 25, police fired tear gas at demonstrators who returned later that day seeking to reclaim the site.

The ensuing clash left a former U.S. Marine seriously injured.

Oakland protesters have announced plans to shut down all West Coast ports on Dec. 12 in coordination with protesters in Los Angeles. Lewis-Tatman said demonstrators were also planning to shut down traffic on the Bay Bridge between Oakland and San Francisco on Jan. 1 in conjunction with Occupy San Francisco. (Editing by Steve Gorman and Cynthia Johnston)