By Teresa Carson and Dan Cook
PORTLAND, Ore, Nov 13 Police confronted an
estimated 1,000 anti-corporate protesters in Portland, Oregon,
on Sunday after clearing parks occupied by demonstrators for
weeks, echoing moves in other U.S. cities to shut encampments.
More than 300 officers from about a dozen law enforcement
agencies, some wearing riot gear, were deployed to evict Occupy
Portland protesters from two downtown parks and maintain order
in Oregon's largest city.
Police said more than 50 people were arrested after
refusing to leave one of the parks but there were no injuries.
The demonstrators, described by observers as generally
peaceful, regrouped in the streets, blocking traffic for hours.
"The whole world is watching," they chanted during a standoff
with police that continued through the afternoon.
Most of the crowd left as evening approached, but a core
group moved to a downtown square to discuss their next move.
Encampments sprang up in several cities in recent weeks in
solidarity with the Occupy Wall Street movement in New York to
protest what demonstrators see as economic inequality and undue
political influence by corporate interests.
But the sites have sparked complaints from business owners
and officials who say they are urban eye sores.
Over the weekend officials moved to dismantle an Occupy
protest camp in Salt Lake City, Utah, where 15 people were
arrested, while Denver police on Saturday removed mattresses,
cooking grills and tents illegally placed on a sidewalk.
Denver police said on Sunday that 17 people were arrested.
HEALTH AND SAFETY
Citing health and safety issues, some officials have urged
demonstrators to dismantle the camps and others have used such
concerns as reasons for police to force the issue.
Portland Mayor Sam Adams, who had warned the protesters
last week that they would be evicted, told CNN on Sunday that
the camps were linked to increases in crime and drug overdoses,
and that one camp had been used as a cover by an arsonist.
While Adams expressed sympathy for protester goals, he said
the Occupy movement needed to evolve beyond encampments "in
order to get the kind of reforms we need."
In Philadelphia, Mayor Michael Nutter on Sunday ordered
beefed-up police patrols at the city's protest site at Dilworth
Plaza, saying conditions were "dramatically deteriorating."
He said communication had broken down between officials and
protesters, and the city's concerns about fire hazards, litter
and a lack of toilets had not been addressed. Thefts, assaults
and an alleged sexual attack also had occurred, he said in a
statement.
Nutter said a $50 million makeover of the plaza was planned
and by opting not to move, "Occupy Philly is now purposely
standing in the way of a nearly 1,000 jobs for Philadelphians
at a time of high unemployment."
In Oakland, California, where police and demonstrators have
clashed previously, the city issued a third eviction notice on
Sunday, warning protesters they faced "immediate arrest" if
they continued to camp out in its plaza and parks.
It offered alternative emergency accommodation at two local
area homeless shelters, and provided a shuttle service to one
that was not within walking distance of the encampments.
In St. Louis, Mayor Francis Slay has warned protesters they
have to leave their encampment but has offered to continue
talks to find a permanent place for the protest.
The nationwide protest movement, which started in New York
in September, has voiced opposition to what the demonstrators
see as an unfair concentration of wealth in the United States.
Among other issues, they object to corporate excesses and
bailouts of major banks.
(Additional reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver, Alex
Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles, Tim Gaynor in Phoenix, Dave Warner
in Philadelphia, and Bruce Olson in St. Louis; Writing by Ellen
Wulfhorst; Editing by Jerry Norton, Jackie Frank and Paul
Simao)