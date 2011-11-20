OAKLAND Nov 19 Throngs of anti-Wall Street protesters rallied in downtown Oakland, a West Coast Occupy hot spot, on Saturday and vowed to set up a new encampment to replace one forcibly dismantled by police earlier in the week.

A crowd of many hundreds of Occupy Oakland protesters chanting "We are the 99 percent" marched down the streets with drums beating and trumpets blaring.

The protesters said they were eyeing a park three blocks away from Frank Ogawa plaza, the site of their former encampment, and planned to take it over on Saturday night in a move that could set the stage for a showdown with police.

Previous unrest surrounding the Oakland encampment helped rally support nationwide for Occupy Wall Street, a movement launched in New York in September to protest against economic inequality and excesses of the financial system.

The new park targeted by Oakland protesters is in a rapidly gentrifying area, and protesters said establishing a camp there would be a symbolic move in a city they complained looked out "for the interests of big business and developers" over ordinary residents.

Oakland police said in a statement it was observing a "non-confrontational strategy" for preventing a new campsite from being established, but did not elaborate.

"I support the first amendment of the U.S. Constitution and I am a passionate supporter of freedom of speech. However, camping on City property - whether it is in a park or in open space - is illegal and won't be allowed," Mayor Jean Quan said in a statement on Friday.

Police had on Monday evicted protesters from their camp in Ogawa plaza after weeks of indecision over how to deal with the protests. The move came days after a fatal shooting nearby fueled pressure on the city to close the camp.

A previous move to remove the camp in October sparked clashes between protesters and police that wounded a former U.S. Marine and evolved into one of the most violent episodes linked to the Occupy movement since it began.

In a further potential escalation, Oakland protesters announced plans to shut down all West Coast ports on Dec. 12 in coordination with like-minded protesters in Los Angeles.

The Oakland group briefly forced closure of the northern California city's port earlier this month. (Writing and additional reporting by Mary Slosson and Cynthia Johnston; editing by Todd Eastham)