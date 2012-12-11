SAN JUAN Dec 11 A new team was appointed on
Tuesday to head Puerto Rico's government financial adviser, the
Government Development Bank, in a move that may help the
debt-laden commonwealth address its economic problems.
Former Banco Popular President David Chafey was named Board
chairman and attorney Javier Ferrer Fernandez was named
president of the GDB by Governor-elect Alejandro Garcia Padilla.
Ratings agencies and investors have been calling for Puerto
Rico to take action on its government pension systems, which
have a total unfunded liability of $37.3 billion, and to return
to a complete structurally balanced budget by fiscal year 2014,
which starts July 1, 2013.
"We are giving priority to economic development. We don't
have time to wait," Garcia Padilla said. "They will be authors
of improving the economy, increasing collections and stimulating
economic activity, investment and the creation of wealth."
The GDB undertakes bond and other transactions on behalf of
Puerto Rico's government agencies, public corporations and town
governments and provides financial oversight for them.
America's $3.7 trillion municipal bond market has been
awaiting these nominations since Garcia Padilla was elected last
month over Governor Luis Fortuno.
Puerto Rico debt has sat out a rally in U.S. munis, and
spreads between the island's 10-year debt and AAA-rated issues
have widened since late July by nearly a third, or 62 basis
points, to 270, according to Municipal Market Data.
Chafey has been chief operating officer and president at
Popular Inc, the holding company of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico
. He began his career at the bank in 1980 as vice
president of the investment division. Ferrer, an attorney with
the firm Pietrantoni Méndez & Alvarez, has served as an advisor
to financial institutions.
Also on Tuesday, the governor-elect named Melba Acosta as
his Treasury secretary and Carlos Rivas Quiñones as head of the
Office of Managment & Budget.
Acosta, a lawyer at McConnel Valdes Law Firm, served as
Office of Management & Budget director during the administration
of Governor Sila Calderon from 2001 to 2004.
Rivas Quiñones served as head of the Puerto Rico Housing
Finance Authority during the administration of Governor Aníbal
Acevedo Vilá from 2005 to 2008.
Garcia Padilla is due to take office on Jan. 2.