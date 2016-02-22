NEW YORK Feb 22 Puerto Rico's much-delayed
audited financial statements for 2014 are expected to be
finished and issued by April, the U.S. territory's governor said
in a letter to U.S. House of Representative Speaker Paul Ryan on
Monday.
The delay in completing the statements is due to the
"complexities posed by our current financial crisis," Governor
Alejandro Garcia Padilla said in the letter, emailed by a
spokesperson for the commonwealth.
However, he added that there may be additional issues that
arise that require an "adjustment to such timetable".
